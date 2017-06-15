Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Condiments & Ingredients
Soups
Soups Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Condiments & Ingredients | Soups
Soups News

Soupman files for bankruptcy protection in US

FBR Staff Writer Published 15 June 2017

US soup maker Soupman (SM) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

SM also announced it has secured a new $2 million debtor-in-possession credit facility ("DIP") from an independent third-party private investment firm to finance its working capital needs and allow business operations to continue as normal.

Michael Wyse of Wyse Advisors, LLC has been hired as Chief Restructuring Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of SM.

"The combination of legacy liabilities and recent company developments have made it necessary to seek bankruptcy protection. This will ensure that our delicious soups remain on grocery shelves throughout the country which is in the best interests of all of our stakeholders and customers."

"The ongoing support from our lender through our new DIP facility will allow us to continue business operations as normal. We anticipate that there will be no disruption in the quality of our product or service that we provide to our vendors and customers during this transition period," said Jamie Karson, CEO.

The  Chapter 11 petition was filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.  The law firm of Polsinelli is advising SM as bankruptcy counsel.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Condiments & Ingredients> Soups

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Soups
Soups News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Denico - Food Ingredients Denico is a Danish based, family-owned ingredient company. We develop and manufacture innovative functional solutions of ingredients, additives, spices and flavor compounds. We are experts in developing and optimizing recipe formulations for the meat & poultry processing industry. Condiments & Ingredients > Soups > Suppliers Oxford Instruments - High Technology Instrumentation Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology instrumentation with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success for over 50 years, and its strategy is to effect the successful commercialisation of these ideas by bringing them to market in a timely and customer-focused fashion. Condiments & Ingredients > Soups > Suppliers Emsland Group – Producer of Potato Starch and Derivatives Emsland Group is Germany’s largest producer of potato starch, as well as a worldwide manufacturer of refined starch products, fibres, potato flakes and granules. Condiments & Ingredients > Soups > Suppliers

Soups Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.