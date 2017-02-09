Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Soups News

Campbell’s vice president William O'Shea to retire

Published 09 February 2017

Campbell Soup Company announced that William O'Shea, 59, vice president and controller, has informed the company of his decision to retire on June 1, 2017.

He joined the company in 1996.

Anthony P. DiSilvestro, Campbell’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, “Bill’s distinguished career spans more than two decades with Campbell. He has served as an invaluable partner to me, our leadership team and the Board of Directors. He has a comprehensive understanding of many areas of finance and has always acted with the utmost integrity. I have known and worked with Bill for more than 30 years and am deeply grateful for his contributions to our company. I wish him and his family all the best.”

As Controller, O'Shea leads the company’s corporate accounting function and compliance with all financial and reporting requirements. He also supported the transformation of Campbell’s finance function, including advising on the startup of Integrated Global Services, the company’s shared services group responsible for building capabilities while lowering costs.

Since joining Campbell as Controller, U.S. Soup, O'Shea has held a diverse range of leadership roles including Vice President, Finance, U.S. Grocery; Vice President and Treasurer; Vice President, Finance and Strategy, North America Soup, Sauces and Beverages; and Vice President, Finance Operations.

Before joining Campbell, O'Shea held positions of increasing seniority with Scott Paper Company, including Assistant Treasurer, Europe; and Vice President, Finance, Worldwide Consumer Business.

O'Shea earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Towson University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

In the coming weeks, the company expects to name a successor who will work with O'Shea through the transition.



Source: Company Press Release

