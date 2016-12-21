Campbell Soup launches new Well Yes! brand

Campbell Soup Company has launched Well Yes!, a new ready-to-serve soup line that features clean, simple and nutritious ingredients.

The innovative line of soups showcases ingredients that people know and understand, including wholesome grains, meats and vegetables.

“Our goal is to bring real, affordable and deliciously crafted soup to the soup aisle with the introduction of Well Yes!” said Sophie Arsenlis, Director of Marketing, Soup Strategy at Campbell Soup Company.

“We thought differently about the creation of this soup, from flavor combinations, to our package design to the types of ingredients we sourced. With the Well Yes! brand, we are saying ‘yes’ to real food and well-being by only using ingredients that consumers know and trust.”

Well Yes! was pioneered by a group of passionate Campbell employees who tapped into their own desires and preferences to create a soup crafted with care, choosing real, nutritious ingredients without compromising flavor.

Well Yes! soups feature purposeful ingredients like kale, quinoa, barley, beans, sweet potatoes and whole grains. The soups are available in nine varieties, offering real ingredients everyone can recognize.

The soups are made with carefully selected and sourced ingredients like chicken meat with no antibiotics. Well Yes! soups contain no artificial colors, flavors, ingredients or modified starches. Additionally, the packaging is a non-BPA lined can and recyclable.

The first nine soups within the product line include, Black Bean and Red Quinoa Soup, Chicken Noodle Soup, Hearty Lentil with Vegetables Soup, Hearty Tomato with Toasted Barley Soup, Italian Vegetable with Farro Soup, Minestrone with Kale Soup, Roasted Chicken and Wild Rice Soup, Sweet Potato Corn Chowder and Tomato Carrot Bisque.

Campbell produces a range of high-quality soups and simple meals, beverages, snacks and packaged fresh foods.

Source: Company Press Release