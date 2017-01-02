Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Condiments & Ingredients
Soups
Soups Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Condiments & Ingredients | Soups
Soups News

Baldor Specialty Foods diverts organic waste from landfills

Published 02 January 2017

New York-based produce processor and distributor Baldor Specialty Foods has diverted all organic waste generated in its fresh-cut plant from landfill, as part of its SparCs food-waste initiative.

SparCs is a waste-prevention strategy developed by Baldor’s sustainability director, Thomas McQuillan. The company processes more than one million pounds of produce each week, leading to a multi-faceted approach to re-use organic food waste by prioritizing human consumption.

Baldor claims that this program has given rise to partnerships with companies such as MISFIT Juicery, which recovers unsellable, blemished and “ugly produce” to be used in cold-pressed juices. Baldor is sending food trim to MISFIT to be made into juices.

Apart from this, Haven’s Kitchen, a cafe and cooking school-based in Manhattan, New York, has developed a food line made up of Baldor’s SparCs such as soups, sauces and cookies.

For other produce items that are unfit for human consumption including cantaloupe rinds and mango pits, McQuillan worked with many different partners to develop them into animal feed.

Remaining organic material which is not suite for both human and animal consumption is processed in an onsite waste-to-water system. The company claims that this will be processed in an on-site waste-to-water system.

Baldor also claim that it has successfully diverted 100% of its excess food from reaching a landfill.

Baldor’s CEO, TJ Murphy said: “We pride ourselves on being innovators and trail blazers in all facets of specialty food distribution.

“SparCs is just the next logical manifestation of that commitment, and we’re happy to present this sustainability model for others in the industry to adopt.”

The company also claims that in the new year, 2017, it will continue to develop new ways to keep organic matter from its waste stream.

For this, it is in the development of creating vegetable blend that can offer a nutrient-dense boost to soups, smoothies and baked goods.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Condiments & Ingredients> Sauces & Spreads
Condiments & Ingredients> Soups

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces> Condiment Sauces
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Soups
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces> Wet Cooking Sauces
Soups News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Oxford Instruments - High Technology Instrumentation Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology instrumentation with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success for over 50 years, and its strategy is to effect the successful commercialisation of these ideas by bringing them to market in a timely and customer-focused fashion. Condiments & Ingredients > Soups > Suppliers Emsland Group – Producer of Potato Starch and Derivatives Emsland Group is Germany’s largest producer of potato starch, as well as a worldwide manufacturer of refined starch products, fibres, potato flakes and granules. Condiments & Ingredients > Soups > Suppliers Denico - Food Ingredients Denico is a Danish based, family-owned ingredient company. We develop and manufacture innovative functional solutions of ingredients, additives, spices and flavor compounds. We are experts in developing and optimizing recipe formulations for the meat & poultry processing industry. Condiments & Ingredients > Soups > Suppliers

Soups Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.